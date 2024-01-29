Peace Returns To Sapele After Violent Clash Between Itsekiri, Arewa Youths

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peace has finally returned to Sapele, Delta State following violent clashes between Itsekiri and Arewa youths in the Ogun-Aja, (Etamua) area of the metropolis during the weekend.

The state Police Spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, told Tribune Online on Monday that no arrest was made nor any death recorded during the crisis.

However, three persons were seriously injured while unspecified numbers of tricycles and motorcycles damaged in the attack majorly intensified around Mission road, by Ogodo road junction in the state.

Other parts of the town cut up in the web of the crisis were MacPherson Road, Hausa road, Itsekiri road, and Boyo Road to Mission Road which were closed to traffic as Police and other security personnel carried out patrols.

Reports from the area said trouble started at about 5pm on Saturday when a motorcycle rider of northern extraction accidentally collided with the car of an Itsekiri man on his way to a burial ceremony.

Amidst the confusion, arewa youths allegedly mobilized and attacked several Itsekiri youths, leading to the stabbing of two persons, a development that caused traders, passersby, and commuters to scamper for safety.

Eyewitness accounts said several shops were allegedly looted, three tricycles and two motorcycles set ablaze while another tricycle and motorbike were destroyed.

Tribune

