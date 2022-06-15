 PDP VP Race:  Atiku Dumps Okowa, Picks Wike As  Running Mate

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Baring any last minutes changes, the leadership is expected to officially announce the Rivers State Governor Barr Nyesom Wike as the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential race.

Sources at the National Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP, who did not want their name in print, confirmed to huhuonline.com that the committee set up by the PDP to help select Atiku Abubakar’s running mate selected Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, over Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the source, Governor Wike received 16 votes, while Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had 3 votes from the committee.

Huhuonline.com understand that prior to the committee votes, Gov. Okowa was the preferred VEEPE candidate, but his candidacy was vehemently opposed by his former political God-father and an ally of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief James Ibori.

Chief Ibori is angry that his former political son, Ifeanyi Okowa has hijacked the PDP delta state structure from him, and refused to follow is instruction that David Edevbie should be the next governor of Delta State.