Published On: Wed, Jun 15th, 2022

 PDP VP Race:  Atiku Dumps Okowa, Picks Wike As  Running Mate

OKOWA AND WIKE

LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Baring any last minutes changes, the leadership is expected to officially  announce the Rivers State Governor Barr Nyesom Wike as the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential race.

Sources at the  National Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP, who  did not want their name in print, confirmed to huhuonline.com that the committee set up by the PDP to help select Atiku Abubakar’s running mate selected Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, over Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the source, Governor Wike  received 16 votes, while  Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had 3 votes from the committee.

Huhuonline.com understand that  prior to the committee votes, Gov. Okowa was the preferred  VEEPE candidate, but his candidacy was vehemently opposed by his  former political God-father and an ally of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief James Ibori.

Chief Ibori  is angry that his former political son, Ifeanyi Okowa has  hijacked the PDP delta state structure from him, and refused to follow is instruction that  David Edevbie  should be the next governor of Delta State.

 

 

 

