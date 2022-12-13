Pastor  Oritsejafor’s Wife Debunks Divorce Rumours, Threatens Legal Action

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr Helen Oritsejafor, wife to the ex-president of Christian Association of Nigeria, Ayo Oritsejafor, has debunked rumours surrounding the status of their marriage.

Last week, reports that the cleric’s marriage had crashed due to infidelity went viral on the Internet.

Helen, on her Facebook page on Monday, reacted to the claims which she tagged “works of the devil” aimed at tainting her reputation.

Oritsejafor reaffirmed her love for her husband and their family, stating that she strongly believed in the tenets of Christian faith and thus, could noy go against her own values.

Her statement partly read, “Fam, my attention has been drawn to the fake and malicious news making rounds on blogs, social media platforms and the newspapers against my character and that of my family. It’s totally unbelievable, reprehensible and unthinkable and it’s important that I make the facts clear.

“I am a wife, a mother and a woman of God, and I uphold the tenets of my Christian faith and marriage. My family and home is the most important part of my life.

“I, therefore, appeal to everyone to put our interest and that of our lovely kids, above the need to profit from this baseless endeavor.

“My Husband and I are not divorced, unless people get divorced on social media and I have never been unfaithful to my husband, whom I love very dearly. These are works of the devil and his agents to dent my character and good works.”

She further stated that she would be taking legal actions against the rumours mongers as she had already briefed her lawyers.

“Don’t forget that life is a seed. To carry a baseless news not supported is not only malicious but punishable under the law of the land,” she continued.

“In retrospect to the fake news, I have briefed my lawyers and all necessary legal actions are being taken. Thank you all and stay blessed,” she concluded.

Punch