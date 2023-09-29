Passengers, Motorists Raise Alarm As Robbers Take Over Sapele-Benin Road

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected armed robbers have taken over some sections of the Sapele-Benin road in Delta State using sharp objects to forcefully demobilise targeted vehicles before attacking the occupants.

PUNCH Metro gathered that several motorists had fallen victim to the suspected highway robbers on Thursday morning.

Witnesses said that the hoodlums, on demobilising the targeted vehicle tyres, quickly jumped in and attacked the occupants, carting away valuables.

It was also gathered that the highway robbery suspects forcefully compelled many stranded commuters to part with unspecified amount of cash.

A victim and driver of a Toyota Sienna SUV with Registration Number Delta WWR243PR was sighted in a hot altercation with the suspects near Jesse Junction, shortly after one of his vehicle tyres was hit by the sharp object they threw at it whilst on motion.

Also sighted at the scene was a truck which was said to have been forcefully demobilised earlier in the day by the gangsters.

When contacted, most of the stranded commuters, who sought anonymity, expressed gratitude to God that the attack was not in the night or in the wee hours of the day.

