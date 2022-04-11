Passengers Beat 24-Year-Old ‘Keke Rider’ To Death In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 11TH (NEWSRANGERS0-A 24-year-old tricycle operator, identified simply as Jite, has been killed by two passengers who reportedly attempted to steal his tricycle at the Oton area of Sapele, Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the deceased carried two men on Saturday to Oton village in Sapele.

On getting to an isolated spot, the passengers reportedly descended on him.

A source told our correspondent that the gang used planks to hit the deceased all over his body, but he managed to escape with the tricycle.

“When he got home, he narrated the incident to his friends but did not tell his family and felt there was no need to go for a check-up.

“After narrating the incident, he slumped. All efforts to revive him failed. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” he added.

Also, the deceased’s neighbour, Egrude, said late Jite never thought much of the beating he received from the assailants.

Egrude said,”He was still talking, moving, and felt all was well, not knowing that there might be internal bleeding that could lead to death.”

A tricycle operator in the area, Atare Monday, said he had stopped riding at night to avert falling victim to such attacks.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said he did not have a report of the incident.

