Passenger Injured As Trailer Crushed Keke Rider To Death In Sapele

LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A commercial tricyclist was knocked down on Monday, April 14, by a trailer. The passenger in the tricycle was seriously injured.

The incident occurred at New Road, after the Ministry Junction in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learned that the trailer driver was speeding on one of the lanes on the road when the tricyclist entered the same lane.

The trailer crashed into the tricycle, popularly known as keke napep, causing a serious head injury to the tricyclist and seriously wounding his passenger.

The trailer driver absconded as soon as the incident occurred, leaving his motor-boy (conductor), who was apprehended and beaten to a stupor by a mob.

