Papa Young Emretiyoma Passes On At 84

LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Papa Young Obah Emretiyoma of Ehere Quarters in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has passed away at the age of 84.

According to his eldest son, Mr. Kenneth Emuesiri Young-Emretiyoma, a media practitioner and Senior Special Assistant to Olorogun (Dr.) Moses Taiga his father passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his residence in Lagos after a prolonged battle with illness.

Known affectionately as ‘Papa Young,’ ‘Osere,’ and ‘Engineer’ by his children, family members, associates, and well-wishers, Papa Young Emretiyoma was the head of the Emretiyoma Family of Uwheru Kingdom until his demise.

Young Emretiyoma was a highly skilled professional in building and civil construction. On August 20, 1965, he earned a Diploma in Practical Building and Building Construction from the African College of Building, located on Old Bond Street, London. Before that, he attended Ogbavwini Modern School (now Ogbavwini Grammar School) in Usiefrun, Ughelli South LGA, Delta State. Under the guidance of his uncle and guardian, the late Chief (Engr.) Martin Mukoro Emretiyoma, is renowned for founding the MMCC (Martin Mukoro Construction Company). Chief Martin M. Emretiyoma was one of the first Nigerians to own a multinational construction company, employing expatriate workers from Europe and Asia, Papa Young not only worked on numerous high-profile projects under MMCC but also received technical training in Ghana, Lagos, and other locations. After leaving MMCC, he worked with construction firms in Lagos, including Efole Other Builders and Company Limited, and another owned by the late Evang. Steve. Uvietare. He further collaborated with others but eventually established his private firm, where he undertook the supervision of various private building and road construction projects.

Apart from his professional pursuits, Papa Young was a devout Christian and a member of the Jehovah’s Witness organization.

Announcing his father’s death in a tribute posted on his WhatsApp status on Wednesday June 21, Kenneth Young-Emretiyoma wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear father, Pa. Young Obah Emretiyoma, departed this world today, June 21, 2023. He was 84 years old. During this difficult time, we find solace in thanking the Almighty God, for He knows what is best for us all.

“We are immensely grateful to Jehovah God for blessing us with such an exceptional father.

“Fondly known as “Osere” to my siblings and me, he embodied the qualities of a caring, loving, and devoted father. His kindness extended to everyone he encountered, and he treated all with respect and humility. Yes, he was unassuming.

“Osere had a remarkable sense of humor, combined with strength, resilience, and exceptional skills as a builder. His technical expertise was unmatched. As a devout Jehovah’s Witness, he also dedicated himself to sharing the teachings of the Bible.

“The realization that I will never see him again or hear his playful calls of “Oshare mavo” or “oga sah” over the phone leaves me profoundly saddened. My father made it his duty to constantly check in on his children, friends, associates, and relatives. His absence will be deeply mourned.

“A cheerful Urhobo man, Osere had a great passion for music. I inherited my love for Old School music from his vast collection of the 70s and 80s pop and soul music albums that he played then on his turntable. I fondly recall the artists he cherished, such as Marvin Gaye, Barry White, Omokomoko, Johnson Adjan, Go Slow, Dynasty, Raphael Cameron, and many more.

“The outpouring of condolences and kind words from sympathizers and well-wishers, since the news broke has been both humbling and comforting. I am grateful to God for granting us the privilege of having Engr. Young Obah Emretiyoma is an extraordinary father. I eagerly await the day of resurrection when, according to our faith, those who have fallen asleep in death will be reunited with their loved ones.

“Osere, you have triumphed. Pain and sickness can no longer steal your joy and comfort. You now rest in the embrace of your Creator. I will gather my strength, for I know that is what you would want me to do. Yes, I will stay strong in your memory.

Akpo ke de fa

Tode, Ose me.”

Young Obah Emretiyoma is survived by his wife, Mrs. Helen Emretiyoma, six children, grandchildren, step-siblings, and numerous relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.