Panic In Urhobo Community  Over Alleged  Killing Of Herdsman

LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Palpable fear has gripped the residents of Urhobo community of Mosogar in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State after men of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police yesterday stormed the community over the burning of suspected herdsmen.

Pointblanknews.com gathered that tension has been building in the community recently after cases of kidnapping suspected to be carried out by herdsmen began to increase.

A community source who craved anonymity told our correspondent that for some time now the community has been living in fear of herdsmen “if you come to this community around 7 am you hardly see anybody outside, they, not only kill they maim them when they are kidnapped”the source said.

However, trouble was said to have started on Sunday morning at about 7 am when youths of the community sighted a man believe to be of northern origin with a Dane gun.

Youths were alleged to have set the man ablaze, and it was when security men came to take away the body that some of the residents started stoning them that was led to security agencies invading the community.

“As I am speaking to you, security men have flooded our community and some of us have run away in fear for our lives, while those of us have to remain indoors” the community source said

The Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright when contacted on the telephone could not confirm it, “I am yet to be informed” he said.

