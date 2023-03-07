Panic In Delta PDP As Over 450 Ex-Councilors Set To Dump Party

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With few days to the Governorship and House of Assembly election Political Tsunami may soon hit the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state, as over 450 former Councilors who served in the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State between October 2014 to October 2017 (5th Assembly) conclude arrangements dump the party over failure of the Delta state government to completely pay their severance.

The councilors in a meeting held in Asaba, the state capital, lamented the inhuman treatment being melted on them by a government led by their own party.

They noted that since the state government led by their own political party failed them, they will soon join another political party that will pay the balance of their severances when elected.

The councilors who were elected under the People’s Democratic Party across the state, said they have harnessed every peaceful means for the severances to be paid but the state government had been adamant, giving them failed excuses from week to weeks.

The ex-councillors through some of their representatives had met with the ALGON chairman sometime in December, 2022, and pleaded with them to jettison their planned protest and promised to pay them their severances in full but only a paltry part payment of N500,000 was made.

According to the Councilors who spoke on condition of anonymity, “we have harnessed all possible avenues to ensure that the state government led by our own party men pay us our severance in full had failed. We have no option than to align with a political party that will pay us our severances in full”, they said.

Baring any last minute change of mind, the councilors would make their position known before Friday this week ahead of the March 11 elections.

Daily Independent