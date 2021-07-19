Panic In Delta Ijaw Community As One Army Officer, Sea Pirate Died In Gun Battle

Share This























LAGOS JULY 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Tension heightened in Tuomo community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta state, as one Army officer and a sea pirate were killed in a gun battle.

A source from Tuomo Community said one soldier killed, a sea pirates died in the fierce battle that lasted about 30 minutes.

The incident occurred at yesterday evening at about 10:30pm, where the sea pirates attacked the military checkpoint in a speed boat with the intention to cart away ammunition at the military check point.

It was gathered by Independent that the army returned fire swiftly and killed one sea bandits as one army equally died in the fierce battle.

It was learnt that one of the fleeing bandits had been arrested as well.

This came after some army personnel were killed by suspected sea pirates in Egbema kingdom, and about 4 members of Egbema peace corps were gruesomely murdered in recent times.

A community source said the every one in the community was running for safety, as the army may vent anger on the community.

Attempt to reach the Commanding Officer C.O of the 222 Battalion Agbarho-Otor for comments proved abortive at the time of filling in this report.

Daily Independent