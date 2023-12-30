Panic In Delta Community As Masked Air Force Personnel Mount ‘Unusual’ Security Check

Share This





















LAGOS DECE,BER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension has gripped residents and commuters along the ever-busy Jeddo-Ughoton road in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State as operatives of the Nigerian Air Force, on Friday, mounted what the people tagged an “unusual” security check at the NAF gate section of the road.

The Jeddo-Ughoton road leads to communities including Adesa, Ugbokodo, and Ughoton in Okpe Local Government Area as well as Omadino, Obodo and connects Oteghele and Ukpokiti through the Omadino River, in Warri South Local Government Area.

Saturday PUNCH gathered that all passengers on commercial tricycles otherwise known as ‘Keke’ were being subjected to thorough screening by the NAF personnel who reportedly compelled them to disembark and raise up their hands before passing through the checkpoints.

Also, selected private and commercial motorists were subjected to stop-and-search by the Air Force personnel, most of whom reportedly put on masks.

It was gathered that the Air Force equally carried out air surveillance around the Jeddo axis of the neighbourhoods on Thursday.

The motives for the ‘unusual’ security measures in the Delta community could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

A commuter who claimed to be a resident of Ughoton in Okpe LGA, Chibuzor Okemiri, bemoaned the embarrassment he allegedly suffered by being compelled to disembark from a tricycle and raise his hands before passing through the checkpoint.

Another commuter, Cecilia Amukpe, who was en route to Ukpokiti in Warri South Local Government Area stated that her human right was breached by the action of the security operatives.

However, the public relations unit of the Air Force Base could not be reached for clarifications on the development.

Punch

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com