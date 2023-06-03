Panic In Delta Communities As Kidnapping   Activities Increase

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Despite spirited efforts by the police in curbing crimes in Delta State, panic has continued to unsettle residents of Agbor, Owa Oyibo, Ogbolu, others over kidnap increase in the areas, particularly in recent times, with 21 persons allegedly kidnapped and released after paying ransom.

Despicable interest of unknown gunmen within the areas mentioned, has created the hue and cry by these residents who are alarmed that they currently sleep with their two eyes open

Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Wale Abass who spoke to Journalists in Asaba last Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than forty six suspected Kidnappers have arrested in the last few weeks, adding that over ten of these Suspects during gun duel with the Police were neutralised and however dismissed the fear of unknown

Abass, talking tough said: “We at the Delta State Police Command are not resting until the state is completely rid off all forms Criminal activities. We have arrested several of them and matching orders to Divisional Police Officers across the 25 local government areas of the state to ensure that suspected Kidnappers are smoked out of their Operational base” disclosing that the police will continue to protect the lives and property of Deltans.

Investigation revealed that unsuspecting hoodlums who also double as Kidnappers’ modus operandi, is to move into various Communities in Delta State where they will rent rooms to under study the areas before unleashing their hidden agenda.

Residents of Ugbolu,Owa Oyibo communities, who spoke to our Correspondent on condition of anonymity, however, decried the increasing kidnap activities in their area, stressing that it has been on daily basis – with some of their victims allegedly killed for failure to pay ransom.

Apart from activities of kidnappers, there are also suspected Fulani herdsmen’ operations, which had virtually enveloped some parts of Abraka, Ogwashi Uku Communities, but Commissioner wale Abass insisted that since he assumed office, crime rate has drastically reduced in the state, disclosing that the policemen have drafted to flashpoints where criminals can be brought to book

Meanwhile, two kidnapped officials of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation (NRC), Warri Itakpe Train Service (WITS), at Owa Oyibo, in Ika North East Local Government Area, have been released.

According to the Public Relations Officer ( PRO) of the NRC, Mr Olanrenwaju Oke, the two officials were kidnapped by rampaging unknown gunmen in the area last Monday, adding that the officials were: Giwa Mohammmed and Peter Osazuwa. They were Kidnapped on their way from town where they went to purchase some items at the junction connecting Abavo and Owa Oyibo Community.

Daily Times