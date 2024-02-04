Panic As Suspected Cultists Shoot Three Youths Dead In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Godwin Ogberahwe, also known as Last Don, who served as the Vice President of the Mosogar Reformed Youth Association, is one of three individuals who have been fatally shot in the community over the last six days, raising suspicions of a cult rivalry.

The others are one Efe Oki and another whose identity could not be ascertained.

According to feelers, the killings may also be connected to the forthcoming election rerun in the Local Government council by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), or the election of president for the community youth body.

Ogberahwe reportedly survived a gunshot early January, before he was shot again, Sunday.

Mosogar community in Ethiope West LGA, is host to Delta State College of Physical Education and country home of Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Ighoyota Amori.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, said the deaths was from a suspected cult clash and the men of the Command are working towards arresting the perpetrators.

“So far three persons have died over a suspected cult clash between Eiye and Arobaga cult groups. But we are on it. Sanity has been restored so far, and we are investigating to arrest those that are perpetrating these evil acts. The actors, we would get them arrested as soon as possible,” Edafe stated.

