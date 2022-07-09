Panic As Multiple Explosions Rock Tank Farm In  Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Residents of the oil-city of Warri were on Friday evening thrown into panic over a fire outbreak at the tank farm.

A tank farm has reportedly gone up in flames in Ifie community, Warri south local government area, Delta state, causing multiple explosions.

Multiple sources hinted that the incident may have resulted from loading activities at the tank farm.

Residents living in Ifiekporo, Ugbuwangue and parts of Edjeba communities in Warri, spoke of occasional earth – shaking sounds around their buildings as a result of the flame.

There are over two tank farms operated by different major petrol marketers in the area.

Meantime, Chairman of the local government area, Dr Michael Tidi in a statement called for calm in the community and other adjourning areas, saying the situation had been brought under control.

He also appealed for timely interventions by relevant government agencies .

It could not be confirmed at press time if there was any death or casualty from the explosions.