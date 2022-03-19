Panic As Gunmen Kill Father, Son In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Pandemonium has engulfed residents of Udu in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State as gunmen attacked and assassinated a groom and his little son.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident occurred at old Ekete road, opposite Ghawan junction at about 6pm in the evening of Thursday, March 17, 2022, as the gunmen invaded the abhor and shot the groom and his little son to death.

It was further gathered that the deceased had earlier in the day concluded his traditional marriage before he was shot dead in his residential area.

Witnesses said that the gory incident forced traders, shop owners and residents to flee the area for fear of reprisal attacks.

It was, however, gathered that the incident had been reported to the Ovwian Police Division for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the two corpses were said to have been deposited in an undisclosed morgue in Udu town.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for comments on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Punch