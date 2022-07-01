Pandemonium As Suspected Lunatic  Stabs  Youth To Death In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-There was pandemonium in Umuagwu area of Asaba, Delta State where a man suspected to be insane stabbed his victim, one Chukwunonso Odo, to death.

The victim was in his early 20s.

An eyewitness told our correspondent in Asaba on Thursday that the incident happened on Tuesday.

According to the source, suspect identified as Solomon was fighting with his father before running away.

“The man was fighting his father and he quickly push the father and ran away. So, the father announced reward for anybody who catches the son.

“Immediately, people went after him including Chukwunonso. Unfortunately the victim caught him but unknown to him, Solomon had a knife with him and he was stabbed,” the source said.

Another witness said: “I quickly rushed to the scene and saw Chukwunonso in the pool of his blood, and we rushed him to the hospital.

“On arrival to the hospital, the doctor confirmed him dead and was moved to mortuary.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, said suspect could not be arrested because he is insane, noting that he ran away after the stabbing.

The Sun