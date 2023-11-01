Palliative Work Commences On Failed Benin-Agbor Road After Protest

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Palliative work commenced on Tuesday, on the Benin-Agbor Road, a week after residents of the area blocked it in protest over its deplorable state.

Some of the workers noted that the palliative work would enable motorists and travellers to use the road without much hassles, noting that the road would become better as soon as the Federal Government commences full rehabilitation.

One of the workers said, “We are here to do palliative work on the road to make sure it is motorable. However, a lot of work still needs to be done to ensure that the road becomes perfect for use. Hopefully, the work we are doing on the road will alleviate the suffering of the people.”

A lorry driver, who identified himself as Sam, said the road would not have become bad if the government had been maintaining it.

He said, “The major thing is that roads are not well maintained in the country. Imagine a road getting bad to the point that the people had to protest before it could be fixed. We wasted quality time here during the protest which was bad for business.

“I hope that they will finish the repairs that they have started so that we don’t suffer during the Christmas period which is fast approaching.”

Punch

