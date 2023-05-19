Owa Model Primary Sch To Lock Horn With Ogedegbe Primary Sch In Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters Cup Final

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The representative of Ika North-East Local Government Area in the second edition of the 2023 Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters Cup Football Competition, Owa Model Primary School, Boji-Boji Owa have secured a place for the finals of the competition.

In one of the semi final matches decided at Kwale Stadium, Owa Model Primary School Boji-Boji Owa, defeated their opponent , Destiny Group of Schools , Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area with 5 goals to 4 on penalties after the first and second halves and the regulated time ended goalless.

In the other semi final match played at Ughelli stadium between Ogedegbe primary school, Warri in Warri South and Ogidi primary school, Patani in Patani Local Government Area of the state, Ogedegbe primary school beat Ogidi primary school by 5 goals to 2.

With the outcome of the second semi final match, also decided yesterday, Ogedegbe primary school, Warri would now compete with Owa Model Primary School, Boji-Boji Owa for the overall best team of the second edition, scheduled to hold on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the prestigious Stephen Keshi stadium.

Similarly, the third place match would feature Destiny Group of Schools, Ughelli and Ogidi primary school, Patani and that third place match would commence from 9am at Stephen Keshi stadium same day for the final match.

Reacting to the results of the semi final matches, the Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, Chief Sunday Onoriode described the encounters as thrilling and entertaining moments of football at its cradles.

Chief Onoriode, who lauded the Zenith Bank PLC for giving the State Government financial support for the hosting of the competition, congratulated the two finalists.

Delta Bulletin