Overland Airways Resumes Lagos-Warri, Abuja-Warri Flights In November

LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Overland Airways, one of Nigeria’s leading scheduled and charter airlines, will commence scheduled flights from Lagos to Warri, and from Abuja to Warri on November 15, 2021.

A press statement signed by the Management of Overland Airways made available to Urhobotoday.com said Overland Airways’ Lagos-Warri and Abuja-Warri flights will operate daily.

The statement disclosed that the flights will depart Lagos to Warri at 12:20 pm, and depart Warri to Lagos at 5:20 pm adding that Overland Airways flights from Warri to Abuja will depart at 1:50 pm, while the airline’s flights will leave Abuja for Warri at 3:45 pm.

“Overland Airways’ Lagos-Warri and Abuja-Warri flights will offer opportunities for travelers in Delta State and the Niger Delta region to connect especially to Western and Northern Nigeria for business and pleasure, thereby stimulating trade and commercial activities in Delta State and its environs.

Capt. Edward Boyo, Managing Director of Overland Airways, says: “Our Lagos-Warri and Abuja-Warri flights show Overland Airways’ commitment in connecting emerging economies to the two major hub cities in Nigeria, from where passengers can equally fly to other cities in Western and Northern Nigeria, some of which have been dutifully served by Overland Airways for nearly 20 years.”

“We are passionate about interconnecting Nigerian economies in a sustainable manner, and that is why connecting Warri to Lagos and Abuja is very important to us,” adds Capt. Boyo.

The Lagos-Warri and Abuja-Warri flights will link traders and businesses to the rich oil and agricultural industries in Delta State. The flights are also significant for tourists, as holiday-makers get easier access to the famous Nana’s Palace and the River Ethiope among other historical and cultural tourist attractions in Delta State.

Overland Airways has provided uninterrupted flight operations for nearly 20 years. The airline operates domestic flights to several destinations in Nigeria such as Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Akure, Jalingo and Ilorin. The airline plans to continually expand its fleet and route network across Nigeria and West Africa.