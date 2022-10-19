‘Over 300,000 PVCs Lying In Delta INEC Offices Uncollected’

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 300,000 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are lying in local government of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices spread across the twenty five local government areas in Delta state.

INEC Delta State Electoral Commissioner, Rev Monday Udoh Tom who made the revelation during INEC PVC Collection/ Political Campaigns sensitization to the Delta State House of Assembly yesterday in Asaba, Delta State disclosed that the Commission carried over 244,715 uncollected PVCs from the 2019 general elections, while it has so far received about 69,946 PVCs for those who registered between June –December 2021 and 17,000 transfer PVCs, bringing the stock of PVCs held by the Commission, at the moment , to well over 300,000 cards lying in the Commission’s 25 LGA offices in the state.

The Delta INEC Boss further explained that in addition to the numbers above, they are expecting more PVCs from those who registered between January –July 2022, which will definitely increase the stock of PVCs held by the Commission.

He lamented that they are therefore concerned that, most registrants including those who registered in June –December 2021, have not showed up to collect their PVCs.

“Our visit today is therefore to solicit the cooperation of members of this august body to take this information back to their respective constituents on the need to collect their PVCs, mainly because unlike in the previous election, the use of the number of accredited voters, rather than registered voters, in the event of determination of inconclusive election, has now made the imperative of collecting the PVC an overriding factor.

“Mr. Speaker sir, it is indeed an incontrovertible fact, that it will amount to a great injury to the interest of those seeking elective offices, most of whom are your constituents, if at end of this election year, we add more to the stock of uncollected PVCs.

“Please permit me to recall, that in 2019, the number of registered voters in Delta State stood at 2, 831, 206, while 2, 470, 924 PVCs were collected , leaving over 244,000 uncollected and only 1, 188, 784 voted both national and state elections, leaving out about 1.6 million, who did not show up on election day to exercise their franchise.

“We are determined to do better this time around in the numbers of those who collected their PVCs and those who will vote, by ensuring aggressive mobilization of PVC collection and voting, hence the PVC Collection sensitization programme.

“Mr. Speaker sir, from engaging members of the State house of Assembly, we have drawn up a work plan and engagement matrix in the following order;

“Meeting with Chairmen/ Secretaries /Governorship candidates of political parties/ Heads of security agencies/ religious organizations and CSOs on Thursday October 20, 2022.

“Meeting with Senatorial/ House of Reps/ State House of Assembly candidates/ Serving /former members of National and State Houses of Assembly/ Serving and former LGC chairmen/ political party leaders at both Senatorial/ LGA levels, in Delta South ( October 25, at Oleh) Delta Central ( October 26, at Ughelli) and Delta North( October 27, at Asaba, INEC State head office ),” he disclosed.