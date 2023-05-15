1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, May 15th, 2023

Over 1000 Prominent Nigerians To Attend 93rd Okpe Union Anniversary In Lagos

LAGOS MAY 15TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Over 1000 prominent Nigerians are expected to show up at Okpe House, Lagos to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the Okpe Union slated  for Tuesday, May 16th , 2023  from 3pm.

”The theme of this year’s celebration is “The imperative of Okpe Unity”, a statement in Lagos by the Okpe Union Deputy President General, South-West, Engineer Francis Redemi said, adding that the celebration will be held at Okpe Union Headquarters, 65 Moshalasi Street, Obalende,  Lagos.

The statement said Okpe Union, the umbrella body uniting all communities of Okpe Kingdom, has “since its beginning in 1930 become a medium for Okpe people, both at home and in the Diaspora to express solidarity in their collective quest for economic empowerment and political emancipation within the context of their belief in one, united and prosperous Okpe kingdom in particular and Nigeria in general. The union has been providing a rejuvenating process in Delta Central.

“This year’s event promises to be remarkable because it is coming against the backdrop of a sensitive political awareness among Okpe towards a reassertion of their ethnic and cultural identity and re-definition of their positioning within the political landscape of the Nigerian nation state.

‘’The 2023 Okpe Union Day is being organized to educate indigenous people of Okpe on key issues,  task the state and federal governments on a number of issues affecting the kingdom, promote  Okpe culture, review the state of development, provide fresh and in-depth perspectives to Okpe  challenges and identify critical factors in  the development of the kingdom.”

 

 

