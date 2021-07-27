Osu R’ Urhobo Of Lagos Hails Okowa At 62, Calls For Infrastructural Dev. Of Delta Schools

Share This























LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos state and the Chairman Of South-South Council of Chiefs, Lagos State, High Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko Ahwi felicitated with Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as he celebrated his 62 years birthday anniversary.

Ahwi who is the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos state equally appealed to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to attend to the infrastructural needs of primary and secondary schools in the state, saying, “ the attention of the governor is urgently needed in that sector.”

Chief Ahwi, who spoke to newsmen in his office in Lagos recently thanked God for blessing the Governor with good health, and prayed for God to continue to sustain him in good health and provide wisdom for him to navigate the years ahead.

Appraising his performance, he hailed the efforts of the Governor in the area of infrastructural development, adding that the Governor has been consistent in his effort to meet the infrastructural needs of the state.

He, however noted that a lot still needs to be done as an intervention to quickly address the deplorable condition of many primary and secondary schools in the state.

In his words, “the Governor is not to be blamed for the deplorable state of some primary and secondary schools infrastructures as he has focused more on other sectors. Hence his attention is being drawn to the sector.

“My heart bleeds, because our home communities kept calling on those of us in Lagos to intervene to procure desks and chairs for the primary schools in the communities. Indeed, the visuals of pupils using concrete blocks to sit, broken ceilings, bare windows and blown off roofs are heart rending. Some of us have been able to salvage the situation in some urgent cases”

He said no investment is more worthy as an investment on the future generations of Deltans, just as he recalled that it is on record, that Delta has been performing well in all qualifying examinations which need to be sustained by providing conducive environment for the children to learn.

Chief Ahwi advised the Governor to set up a special intervention team to go round the state to identify these schools in the various communities in the state so as to avail him with a firsthand report on the infrastructural condition of the schools.

He expressed his disappointment with the responses of officials in the relevant ministry with their elusive response ‘of we will get back to you’ whenever reports are officially made to the Ministry.

The chairman of the Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs and South-South Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos State, High Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko, also called for the Delta government to once again engage in the interactive sessions as it used to be in the past, with Deltans outside the state especially Lagos because of the high population.

He noted that, Chief James Ibori, as Delta State Governor, through such interactive sessions obtained useful counsel and investment opportunities from stakeholders residing outside the state.

“The Governor needs to explore such interactive sessions and networking with Deltans outside the State especially on the last lap of his administration to correct areas of lapses,” he stated.