Osibanjo, Uvwie Monarch Back Calls For Constitutional Role For traditional Rulers

LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Vice President Prof Yemi Osibanjo has called for constitutional role for traditional rulers just as he commended the Ovie of Uvwle Kingdom; HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sideso for his role in sustaining the peace in Uvwle

Prof Osibanjo spoke when he paid a courtesy call on the Uvwle monarch in his palace in Effurun today

The Vice President said that in view of the fact that traditional rulers were more in touch with the grass roots there was need for the National Assembly to give them constitutional roles.

He prayed that with the level of politics gathering momentum the National Assembly would be able to finish their constitutional duty and amend the constitution

According to him, the President also wants some constitutional role for traditional ruler.

He commended the Uvwle Monarch for sustaining the peace in his kingdom, recalling the past youths restiveness

Earlier in a welcome address, the Ovie of Uvwle Kingdom expressed surprise that despite their presentations to the National Assembly, the committee on constitutional review did not do anything or said a word on the need for constitutional role for traditional ruler.

He appealed to the executive to intervene and commended the federal government for the continuous support for the traditional institutions. He prayed for all politicians particularly the president and his Vice.

Also speaking, the Delta state governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa represented by his deputy Barrister Otuaro also supported constitutional role for traditional rulers.

The Vice President who was in Delta state for the thanksgiving ceremony of Late Chief Patrick Ideh 95 year, one of those who fought for Nigeria independence and had been practicing law since 1961. He was accompanied to the Uvwle palace by the NBA national chairman Akpata and the children of late Chief Patrick Ideh