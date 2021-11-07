Onuesoke To FG: Use N621.2bn NNPC Tax Liabilities For Rehabilitation Of Storage Tank

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the Federal Government for Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to use the N621.2bn for the rehabilitation of the dilapidated twenty one NNPC’s storage tanks farms across the country instead using it for the construction of roads.

While thanking the Federal Government for the kind gesture, Onesoke who gave the advise while addressing journalists at Osubi Airport on arrival from Lagos however noted that the rehabilitation of all the moribund storage tank farms across the county is necessary in addressing the loading and transportation challenges encountered by marketers .

The PDP Chieftain however suggested that it would be more beneficial if the money is used for the rehabilitation of twenty one storage tank farms across the country instead of using it to rehabilitate and maintain bad roads.

According to him, “The twenty one storage tank farm depots that are receiving supply directly from NNPC are closed to the people. They are located in different parts of the country. If the tanks are rehabilitated, there will be no need of tankers supplying fuel from Lagos to Zamfara by roads. Tankers in Zamfara will go to tank farms closer to them in the North to get their products. So it will be with other areas. In this case, fuel will be less expensive to transport, it will save time and costs. “

He said although the Federal Government had already made up its decision for the approval of the fund for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads, the Government can still change its decision after proper analysis of the benefits of my suggestions.

“My decision for the Federal Government to divert the fund to Rehabilitation of tank farms depot became more necessary when multi nationals like Dangote Group, MTN, Mainstreet Energy, LNG have already contributed substantial funds for the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the country. Must all the funds from the multi nationals be use for construction of roads only?,” he queried.