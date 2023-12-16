Onuesoke To FG: Shun World Bank Call  For Hike Of Fuel Pump Price To N750 Per litre

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the Federal Government to shun demand by World Bank to stop the subsidy payment on petrol and raise the cost of the product to N750/litre.

Onuesoke who made the appeal while addressing press conference in his office in Warri, Delta State said it is unfortunate that the World Bank and IMF now determines Nigerians fate and how to run the country’s economies, adding that the institutions has continue to destroy Nigerian economies with their theoretical ideology of a balanced and liberal market which has never recorded any success.

“The World Bank and the IMF have never meant well for any African Countries. It’s this same World Bank, during the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, that kept on hammering that fuel subsidy must be removed when they know there is no concrete substitute (e.g refinery not working) to cushion its effects on the masses.

“IMF on the other does nothing but give stupid and nonsensical advice to policy makers in African Countries on monetary tightening like increasing taxes and devaluation of their currencies -when they already know the effects on the already beaten and battered citizenry,” he recalled.

He stated that the fuel increase President Tinubu did on resumption of office is presently hunting Nigeria with high inflation rate coupled with hunger biting harder on the masses who were already impoverished with unfriendly government economic policies, stressing that any attempt to increase the fuel price as demanded by World Bank would totally make life unbearable for Nigerians.

The PDP Chieftain who said World Bank and IMF were set up by the slave masters to impoverish African Countries and keep them on their leash forever, cautioned them to steer clear of Nigerian economic policies and allow the country to implement its own policies that will be of benefit to its citizens.

He advised that World Bank is serious in create good living condition for Nigerians, it should not only be interested in fixing bench marks on fuel prices in Nigeria alone, he should equally fix benchmark on minimum wage and other government social responsibilities as it is obtained in the developed world.

