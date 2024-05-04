Published On: Sat, May 4th, 2024

Onuesoke Supports Keyamo On The Sanitisation Of Nigeria Aviation Industry

LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial candidate Chief Sunny Onuesoke has thrown his weight behind Nigeria Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development  Festus Keyamo (SAN)  on his move to sanitise the aviation industry in the country.

The PDP Chieftain had come out clearly on the defence of Keyamo as a result of  the recent criticism by Aviation stakeholders  on  his recent comment against the alleged rots in the industry, stressing   that the Minister will not apologise  on his recent  statement during an interview with Channels television on the rots in the industry as demanded by the Aviation experts.

Onuesoke who made the statement while reacting to  Aviation  stakeholders  call for him to apologise over   what they described as   demarketing Nigeria’s aviation industry with the sweeping corruption statement made against the sector in last week’s media interview maintained that  Keyamo will not apologise because his action is to save the life of Nigerians.

According to him, “I support Festus Keyamo’s action.  You do not play with peoples’ life.   They play too much politics in the Aviation Ministry. He is not going to apologise because his utterances and actions are  to save the life of Nigerians. Aero plane is not something that hold brake while airborne. Any plane that is not capable should be grounded like what he did to Dana Air. You do not have to play politics with the lives of Nigerians. I am supporting Keyamo for his action.”

While describing Keyamo’s action as good  and urging him to continue with the good work , he advised  that all aviation activities need to be in check to improve passengers safety.

“Continue the good works. Nigerians are with you.  We must all admit that he is one of the ministers performing well under Bola Tinubu’s administration. Nigerians should allow him to sanitise  the sector because he knows where to begins . How Dana airlines still operates in Nigeria baffles me after its abysmal safety records.

“What did the Aviation stakeholders want him to do? Is it to cover up the mess in the industry? Before he speaks out,  he had seen many things. That interview was born out of series of corruption he had seen in the industry. When the man turns right it is corruption, left it is corruption all around the aviation industry. How  bursted  out in order to save the life of Nigerian air travelers, “  the PDP Chieftain reiterated.

 

 

