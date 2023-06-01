Onuesoke Rejoices With Festus Ahon On Appointment As CPS To Delta State Governor

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has joined other celebrants in rejoicing with veteran and Vanguard newspapers senior journalist, Festus Ahon on his recent appointment as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Delta State Governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

Recalled that the newly sworn-in Delta State Governor, Oborovweri appointed Festus Ahon as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) following his swearing-in as governor of the oil-rich state on Monday.

Reacting while addressing journalists in his office in Warri, Delta State, the PDP Chieftain who said he was satisfied by the appointment because of Ahon’s wealth of experience in the media profession commended Governor Oborevwori for the good choice.

Onuesoke congratulated the newly appointed CPS, Festus Ahon and rejoiced with him while commending the appointment with utmost appreciation to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

In the same vain, the PDP Chieftain disclosed that his joy has no bound because he is confidence that Ahon will bring his long years of experience as a journalist into better practice as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for deeming it fit and worthy to appoint a very popular, proven and beloved core Journalist and media practitioner to the position of CPS, adding that this is indeed an excellent sign for better days ahead.

“Ahon is an old name as far as journalism practice is concerned in Delta state. He is discipline, very friendly with all and has been taking all the journalists in the state along with him. With his years of experience in the profession and cordial relationship with the public and fellow journalists, I have no doubt in my mind that the sky will be the limit of his performance in his new appointment, “ Onuesoke stated.