1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Jun 1st, 2023

Onuesoke Rejoices With Festus Ahon On Appointment As CPS To Delta State Governor

FESTUS AHON

LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has joined other celebrants in rejoicing with veteran and Vanguard newspapers senior journalist, Festus Ahon on his recent appointment as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Delta State Governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

Recalled that the newly sworn-in Delta State Governor,  Oborovweri  appointed  Festus Ahon as Chief Press Secretary (CPS)  following  his  swearing-in as governor of the oil-rich state on Monday.

Reacting   while addressing journalists in  his office in Warri, Delta State,  the PDP Chieftain  who said he  was satisfied by the appointment  because of Ahon’s wealth of experience in the media profession  commended Governor Oborevwori for the good choice.

Onuesoke  congratulated  the newly appointed  CPS,  Festus Ahon and  rejoiced with him while   commending   the appointment with utmost appreciation to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon.  Sheriff Oborevwori.

In the same vain, the PDP Chieftain disclosed   that his joy  has no bound because he is confidence that Ahon  will bring his long years of experience as a journalist into better practice as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

He  expressed  his  sincere appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for deeming it fit and worthy to appoint a very popular, proven and beloved core Journalist and media practitioner to the position of CPS, adding that  this is indeed an excellent sign  for better days ahead.

“Ahon is an old name as far as journalism practice is concerned in Delta state. He is discipline,   very friendly with all and has been taking all the journalists in the state along with him. With  his years of experience in the profession and cordial relationship with the public and fellow journalists, I have no doubt in my mind that the sky will be the limit  of his performance in his new appointment, “ Onuesoke stated.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close