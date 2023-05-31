1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, May 31st, 2023

Onuesoke  Hails  Kingsley Emu’s Appointment As Delta SSG

KINGSLEY EMU

PDP Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant,  Chief Sunny Onuesoke has hailed  Dr  Kingsley Emu’s appointment as Secretary To Delta State Government (SSG).

Recall that Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday approved the appointment of Dr. Kingsley Emu as the Secretary to the State Government. His appointment was announced in  statement signed by  the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon who disclosed that the approval for his appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje on Wednesday.

Reacting to Kingsley Emu’s appointment,  elated Onuesoke in a statement described his appointment as a round peg in round hole having been in government  of  both Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi  Okowa’s administration where he garnered a lot of experience..

He said Delta State Governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has made a potent appointment in person of Kingsley Emu for the fact that he has been in the corridor of Delta State political administration  as   Delta State Commissioner for Commerce and later Commissioner for Economic Planning coupled with twenty one experience in the banking industry.

While congratulating  Kingsley Emu over his new appointment, Onuesoke  described him as worthy leader and a truly detribalized Deltan who recognizes and appreciate hard work, diligence, dedication to assigned responsibilities and a great motivator who is . always on the side of truth, equity and good conscience.

“I celebrate you today and always. May your days and years be bright. May your future be excedingly great and prosperous  in your new appointment as Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG),” he prayed..

 

 

