Onuesoke Foresees PDP Bouncing Back Stronger

LAGOS JUNE 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that PDP will bounce back stronger come 2027.

After analyzing the performance of PDP and that of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) vis a vis their their achievements so far, Onuesoke expressed confidence that PDP is coming back stronger because the people have seen the differences in the eating of the pudding.

Onuesoke who made the statement while speaking by the sideline during the one year celebration of the achievements of Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba, the Delta State capital said, “As Nigeria reverted back to the old National anthem that is how they will revert back to PDP because they are already realizing the truth that the party is the part way to progress in the country.”

He stated that after analysing the performance of PDP in the past, Nigerians have come to the conclusion that the snail moving performance and indecisive policy by the Federal Government led APC has led the nation astray.

He added that Nigerians are already yearning for the repositioning of the PDP as the true party that will lead them to prosperity.

“From the index of the performance of PDP states in the country as rated by public opinion organization and other public outcry, they have performed exceedingly better than combined all APC states. This was the research work that was done in one year performance of both parties in the country,” he stated.

Drawing example from the achievements of Delta State Governor in one year Onuesoke reiterated that in spite of the strident opposition the Governor faced as an aspirant and eventual flag bearer of PDP in the 2023 governorship poll in the state as typified by 38 legal challenges to his aspiration, his administration beside other socio-cultural gains had turned the state to a potent construction site with a total of 317 projects across the state.

According to him, “Out of the 317 road projects, 76 of them spanned 171.49km and 85.30km length of drains was initiated by his administration in the last one year. His government had turned the entire state to a huge construction site.”

Giving further reason why PDP will bounce back come 2027, the PDP Stalwart disclosed that the past PDP government in power had shown competence and good governance, stressing that Nigerians have seen that the APC had not been able to give what it promised the people.

” The current situation that Nigerians are facing under APC can’t continue forever. There is poverty and insecurity. People are dying of hunger daily. When the people think of what they benefitted from PDP in the past they are already yearning for the return of the party for the creation of prosperity for the country,” he stated.

According to him, the party would leave no stone unturned to bring back “its lost sheep”, and ensure victory in all future elections.

