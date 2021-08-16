Online Publisher, Joe Ogbodu’s Father Passes On At 84

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief (Dr.) CJ Ogbodu, father of the publisher and Managing Editor of BIGPENNGR, an online media, is dead.

Chief Ogbodu died on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after a protracted illness at 84 years.

His first son, Joe Ogbodu, Chief Executive Officer of Pen Times Communications Synergy, Publishers’ of BIGPENNGR confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Chief Ogbodu was the patriarch of the Ogbodu Family of Okrama-Oyede, Isoko North LGA, Delta State.

According to the statement by the publisher, Pa Ogbodu passed on at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of the State.

Untill his death, Chief Ogbodu was a retired Chief Court Admin Assistant, Delta State Judicial and a respected community leader who held the traditional title of Arugba of Oyede Kingdom.

The statement reads, “He was a man who traversed nearly every Magistrate Courts and High Courts in Delta as Assistant Registrar to Chief Registrar.

“Daddy retired meritoriously as Chief Court Admin Assistant, Delta State Judicial and gave all he could to community leadership before he was weigh down by ailment 11 years ago.

“As Arugba of Oyede Kingdom, he, fought many battles doggedly and won even at his dying bed against death at the ripe age of 84 years.

Joe Ogbodu, a former Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Warri Correspondents Chapel and current Treasurer of Delta Online Publishers’ Forum (DOPF), in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said he is consoled because his father is now resting in God’s bosom.

“He tried all his best to make everyone around him feel his impact.

“I thank God most graciously for the life he lived and the legacies he left for us.

“Adieu to my papa.

“Burial arrangement will be announced by the family later.

“May God bless his soul Amen”, the statement added.