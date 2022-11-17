1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Nov 17th, 2022

Online Publisher Apologises To Delta CP Over  False Kidnap Alert On His Person

LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mikiya Online News Publisher, Hamisu Inuwa A.K.A ‘Mikiya’  has apologized on behalf  Mikiya online news and @dandalin Labarai facebook page for the fake publication released by Mikiya online news on 8th of November 2022, stating that the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali was allegedly kidnapped in Nasarawa.

Inuwa who made the apology in a publication extracted from MMikiya Online News  said, ” Not only did the report mislead members of the public, I know it must be a source of distress, hurt and distraction to the Nigeria Police, the Delta State Police Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, members of his family and other well-wishers. I take responsibility and accept the consequences of my actions as the publisher of Mikiya Online news.

“As a journalist, the ethics of journalism demands that I clarify from the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, or the Nasarawa Police Command Public Relations Officer before publishing such a sensitive report and I cannot deny the fact that my actions were not only mischievous but can be seen as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public by denting the name of a renowned Policeman in the person of CP ARI MUHAMMED ALI who is known for his wonderful exploits and achievements in Crime fighting.

“Once again, I am sorry and I promised to make amends, I also want to reiterate the fact that, from now henceforth, I will practice journalism in accordance with the ethics of the profession.”

 

 

