One Year After, Member Of Urhobo Historial Society Remembers Prof Peter Ekeh

LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One year of after his death, member of Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) remembered the death of its founder Professor Peter Ekeh.

In a message sighted by Urhobotoday.com Zita Onakpoberua said, “A life so beautifully lived deserved to be beautifully remembered.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. You carved your name on hearts!

“I miss you dearly. You are forever in my heart. I remember you always especially now as we prepare for UHS Conference. I wish you were still here with us. But I know you live on.

“Yes, He lives-on! His name remains our access to possibilities. Your guidance and motivation still keeps me going. I am so blessed to have worked with one of the best bosses in the world.

“Forever in my heart. Rest on Daddy, till we meet to part no more.

Adieu Best Boss Ever!”