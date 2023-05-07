One Killed As Aro baga,  Eiye  Cults Resume Hostilities In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An unidentified man suspected to be his late 30s has been killed in an alleged resumed hostilities between two rival cult groups in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

Though, the cause of the rivalry between cult groups could not be ascertained as at the time of this report as the remains of deceased was seen lying lifeless at the entrance of Ughwe street in Otovwodo-Ughelli

Residents of the street have all fled the area for fear not to be arrested innocently by the Nigerian Police for questioning.

A source who pleaded anonymity told Independent that the incident occurred around 9:40pm yesterday. ” we were all indoors at that time, when i heard gun shots and I peeped through my window I saw boys wielding weapons I immediately asked my son to put off our power generating set.

According to the sources, at time the entire street became quite like grave yard and said the situation lasted for about fifteen minutes, then the voices of the boys clashing outside died down.

” when dawn came, it was one of my neighbours that that told me that it was a rival cult clash between Aro baga and Eiye fraternity and that there is a lifeless body with stain of blood on the street and residents around the area are all fleeing their home for fear of not falling victim of Police extortion over something they no nothing about”.

The Delta State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Mr Edafe Bright when contacted said, the clash between the two rival cult groups in Ughelli came as a rumour, ‘there was no official report of the incident and I heard that the family members of the slain cult came to carry the body away”.

Daily Independent