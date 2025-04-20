Omo-Agege Urges Nigerians To Draw Inspirations From Lessons Of Easter

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, has urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the spiritual rejuvenation of the Lenten season and rededicate themselves to building a nation that will overcome its challenges.

In his Easter message, Omo-Agege said the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ holds special significance in Christendom as it gives the world the platform to build a new life along the lines of God’s divine design for man to live a fulfilled life.

“That is why at this time when we are at the cusp of building a renewed Nigeria, this Easter offers the inspiration to do things differently given God’s promise that in salvation, He will empower us to do great things and live more purposeful lives,” Senator Omo-Agege said.

He urged Christians to be more actively involved in governance and anchor their participation on the teachings of Jesus Christ which espouse service to humanity.

“Christians should stand up to the burden of building a new Nigeria and ensure that God’s commandments remain the guiding principles,” he said.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further information please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com