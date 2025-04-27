Omo-Agege Pours Encomium On  Ayiri Emami At 50

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, has hailed High Chief Ayiri Emami, a prominent political leader, businessman, philanthropist and activist, as a major positive force in the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

In a goodwill message as he celebrates his 50th birthday, Omo-Agege said that at his golden jubilee, Chief Ayiri, as a dependable and resourceful political leader, has made tremendous positive impact in the Niger Delta to sustain the nation’s economic development and growth. He noted that as a successful businessman, Chief Emami has utilised his youthful age to galvanize the vibrant population of the Niger Delta region and beyond to the path of entrepreneurship, peace, harmony and stability.

“As a notable businessman, Chief Ayirimi Emami has demonstrated that there are immense opportunities in the Niger Delta, especially in the oil and gas industry while he continues to advocate for greater opportunities for our growing youthful population.

“Chief Emami is an astute political leader who strives at all times to protect the interests of our people, and I have infinite confidence in his unique capacity to always work with diverse stakeholders to engineer and sustain regional peace and harmony for a modern and prosperous Niger Delta and Nigeria,” Omo-Agege stated

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe2yahoo.com