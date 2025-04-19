Omo-Agege Mourns Passage Of  Udu Kingdom Monarch  At 85

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy President of the Senate in 9th Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commiserated with the Urhobo nation and the Udu Kingdom whose monarch, His Royal Majesty, Barrister Emmanuel Bethel Otete Delekpe, Owhorhu I, passed on aged 85.

Omo-Agege described the late Ovie of Udu Kingdom as a formidable builder under whose watch the kingdom experienced rapid development.

A statement signed by Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege made available to Urhobotoday the former Deputy President of the Senate said HRM Owhorhu I distinguished himself through his inventiveness and demonstrated that traditional rulers can be the pivot of development in modern times.

“The royal father superintended over the evolution of Udu into a major kingdom where its sons and daughters excelled and contributed to the development of the community. It takes wisdom, humility and eclectic management of human resources to be able to bring his people together under one common agenda. HRM Owhorhu I was a father to all and earned the respect and loyalty of his people,” Omo-Agege said, adding that “He has left a legacy of service, unity and togetherness in Udu kingdom.”

He said the monarch’s transition is a profound loss not only to Udu Kingdom but to the Urhobo nation at large and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

