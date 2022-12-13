Omo-Agege Campaign Train Storms Bomadi, Promises To Establish  Tertiary Institutions In Ijaw Land

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured that his administration will establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland if elected as governor in 2023.

Omo-Agege also promised to connect Bomadi and its environs to the national grid to end the aged-long darkness being experienced by the people of the local government area.

The APC governorship candidate spoke at Bomadi when the APC ward-to-ward campaign train visited Bomadi Council on Monday.

Omo-Agege, who lamented the state of the collapsing Ohoror/Bomadi Bridge and access roads in the council, said his administration will address them urgently when elected as governor.

The Delta Central lawmaker posited that the Okowa-led government has abandoned the people of Bomadi and other Ijaw communities despite their contribution to the state revenue.

He promised to change the situation and elevate the urban status of Bomadi as one of the commercial cities in the state by attracting development to the council.

“I want to assure you my good people of Bomadi Council, with Bola Tinubu as the President, I will fix the Bomadi, Gbaregolor, Akugbene and Ohoror/Bomadi Bridges. I will fix the roads that have failed. The only existing bridges and roads still existing in Bomadi were done by former Governor James Ibori.

“Recently, the Catholic Bishop of Bomadi spoke with me where he appealed that I should use my good office to ensure that Bomadi is connected to the national grid. Bomadi has been in darkness for too long. Let me assure that Bomadi will be connected to the Ughelli 33KVA line to ensure that Bomadi is linked to the national grid”, he said.

Omo-Agege appealed to the people of Bomadi and Delta Ijaw people to vote for him, stressing that he will keep every promise he was making to the people of the state if elected as governor.

Decrying the lack of higher institution in Ijawland, Omo-Agege said, “Under my administration, we’ll establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland to bring education to the people of Ijaw. The promises I am making to you today can only be possible if you vote for me, Tinubu and other APC candidates who will actualise the yearnings of our people.”

Address the mammoth crowd of APC supporters at Bomadi and Tuomo 1, the state chairman of APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said the Okowa-led government had not done any project that is worth one billionaire in the last seven and half years.

Sobotie said an APC-led government of Senator Omo-Agege will address the aged-long marginalisation and underdevelopment of the area if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Also speaking at the various wards visited, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Director-General of Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Elder Godsday Orubebe, charged the people of Ijaw Nation to overwhelmingly vote Senator Omo-Agege and other APC candidates in the elections.

Orubebe, who spoke in Ijaw language, told cheering supporters that an Omo-Agege-led government will not disappoint the Ijaw people if elected as governor, saying that Omo-Agege will establish a higher institution in Ijawland.