Omo-Agege Accused Of Working For Peter Obi Against Tinubu During Presidential Election

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the three senatorial districts in Delta state, say Ovie Omo-Agege worked against President Bola Tinubu during the last elections.

Omo-Agege is the immediate past deputy president of the senate.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tom Onah, Delta north chair; Nelson Ogharama, Delta south chair; Michael Orunefe, Delta central chair; and Michael Inana, Delta APC secretary; said Omo-Agege entered an alliance with Peter Obi, standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the elections.

While Obi won the election in the south-south state, Omo-Agege lost the governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They said funds meant for the APC presidential campaign in the state were not disbursed until after the election.

“Omo-Agege, Peter Obi and the Obedient movement went into alliance to support Peter Obi for the presidential election and support Omo-Agege for the governorship,” the statement reads.

“There were billboards and banners of him and the Labour Party candidate all over the state.

“One such was the Kwele-Asaba road, with the pictures of Obi/Datti for president, Omo-Agege/Osenabi for governor and deputy governor.

“The funds meant to prosecute the presidential election were not distributed until after the elections.

“The few persons who received money were instructed to keep the money for the governorship elections. Again, we are challenging Omo-Agege to show proof of money distributed to party leaders before the presidential elections.”

They alleged that Cairo Ojougboh, who was a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), has come under attack because he refused to work with Omo-Agege.

Sunday Areh, chief press secretary to Omo-Agege, was not immediately available for a reaction to this story on behalf of his principal, when TheCable tried to contact him.

TheCable