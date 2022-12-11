Omo-Agege  Accused  Of Draining Delta Treasury Within Six Months As SSG

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Delta state, Engr. Goodnews Goodman Agbi, has taken the Delta state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the cleaners for being a ‘corrupt politician’.

Agbi alleged that Omo-Agege allegedly used proceeds of corruption to acquire multi million naira properties when he held sway just within six months in office as Secretary to the Delta state Government.

He alleged that Omo-Agege during the six months that he served as SSG under former governor James Ibori, acquired properties in Uvwie, Orogun and Abuja that he is yet to explain to Deltans how he was able to pay for the buildings.

Addressing a diverse group of Isoko people who visited him in Lagos on Sunday to express their condolences following the death of his cousin, Agbi described Omo-Agege as a corrupt and dubious politician who should not be given support in the general election of 2023.

He advised all Deltans, especially the Isoko people, to exercise caution around Omo-Agege, the APC’s candidate for governor, whom he referred to as “a green snake under the green grass.”

“He is very cunning and sweet-talking. Very deceitful. very corrupt. Deltans should not give him the chance. If they do, the state will be finished.”

Agbi claimed that Omo-Agege purchased multimillion naira properties, including buildings in Uvwie, a sprawling residential estate at Orogun, and a N 600 million house at T. Y. Danjuma road in Asokoro where he is still residing today, from corruption proceeds that he hasn’t been able to account for up to this point.

“This is the man who was the secretary of the state government for six months only but built a mighty structure at Uvwie, built a sprawling residential estate at Orogun and bought a N600m house at T. Y Danjuma Road at Asokoro where he is staying till today.

‘’This man is too corrupt and grotesquely dubious to be allowed to be governor of Delta State’’, he said.

Agbi told his visitors that they should mobilize all the Isoko people who registered at Isoko and have their PVC to come home and vote massively for him.

He reminded them that it was the first time an Isoko man is coming out positively and aggressively to seek the votes of all Deltans to be the governor.

Responding to the group headed by Chief Rapheal Igbudu, an Oyede native, Agbi promised the populace that, if elected, he would not let them down and that, regardless of the results of the election, he would stand anywhere to protect Isoko interests.

Earlier, Chief Igbudu claimed that they had come on behalf of the Oyede and Isoko communities in Lagos to show their support for his goals and to offer their condolences for his first cousin’s passing this past weekend.

Igbudu urged all Isoko people in Nigeria and the Diaspora to support their son wholeheartedly because, in addition to being an Isoko man, he is also exceptionally qualified, capable, and brave enough to defend the Isoko interest.