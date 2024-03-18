Omirhobo Urges FG To Investigate Attack On Military, Reprisal In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos based human right lawyer, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has appealed to the Federal Government to carry out a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the attack on the military personnel and military reprisal attack on Urhobo community of Ukuoma to help improve the military and civilian relationship as both sides must learn to respect each other space.

Omirhobo who condemned attack and killing of sixteen military men in Okuoma community of Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, equally chastised the military for reprisal attack which has allegedly resulted in total razing of the Urhobo community.

Presently, there is tension in Okuoma community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where 16 military personnel were killed on Thursday and a reprisal attack by the military on Sunday led to several buildings being razed and multiple arrests made.

But President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to let those responsible for the deaths of the Nigerian Army operatives go unpunished.

While reacting to both the killing of the military men and military reprisal attack, Omirhobo stated in his X platform, formerly twitter that while he condemned the killings of military men in Okuoma , he equally condemned the troops alleged razing down houses , raping , brutalizing and killing innocent citizens .

He urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to asked the military to fish out the culprits and not causing misery to innocent Nigerians.

“While I maintain that there is no defence for the dastard act of attacking our military men, I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to carry out a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the attack to help improve the military and civilian relationship as both sides must learn to respect each others space,” he stated

