Published On: Mon, Mar 18th, 2024

Omirhobo Urges FG To Investigate Attack On Military, Reprisal In Urhobo Community

MALCOLM 6...

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos based human right lawyer, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo  has appealed to the Federal Government to  carry out a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the attack on the military personnel and military reprisal attack  on Urhobo community of Ukuoma to help improve the military and civilian relationship as both sides must learn to respect each other space.

Omirhobo who condemned attack and killing of sixteen military men in Okuoma community of Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, equally chastised the military for reprisal attack which has allegedly resulted in total razing of the Urhobo community.  

Presently, there is tension in Okuoma community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where 16 military personnel were killed on Thursday and a reprisal attack by the military on Sunday led to several buildings being razed and multiple arrests made.

But President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to let those responsible for the deaths of the Nigerian Army operatives go unpunished.

While reacting to both the killing of the military men and military reprisal attack, Omirhobo stated in his X platform, formerly twitter  that while he condemned  the  killings of military men in Okuoma ,  he   equally condemned  the troops alleged razing down houses , raping , brutalizing and killing innocent citizens .

He urged the  Federal Government of Nigeria to  asked the military to fish out the culprits and not causing  misery to innocent Nigerians.

“While I maintain that there is no defence for the dastard act of attacking our military men, I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to carry out a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the attack to help improve the military and civilian relationship as both sides must learn to respect each others space,” he stated

