1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022

Omirhobo Law Firm Gives FG Ultimatum To Release MOU On Repatriated £4.2m Ibori’s Loot

James_Ibori_Gov_942643834

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The legal firm of Malcolm Omirhobo And Co has given the Federal Government of Nigeria seven days ultimatum to release the certified true copy of the signed Memorandum  Of Understanding (MOU) between the British Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria in relation to the reparation to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the British Government the recovered 4.2 million pounds belonging to Delta State Government  and the people of Delta State looted by the ex-governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori,  his families, friends and associates.

The law firm in a letter  signed by Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo  addressed to the Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Justice, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja sighted by URHOBOTODAY.COM  said,  ” We are making the request based on the strength     of the relevant sections of the Freedom of Information Act 2011. We  humbly requested  for the certified true copy of the signed Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the British Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria  in relation to the reparation to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the British Government the recovered 4.2 million pounds belonging to Delta State Government  and the people of Delta State looted by the ex-governor of Delta State, his families, friends and associates. We urged you sir to furnish us with the certified true copy of the aforesaid document, in the alternative direct any designated official of your ministry to supply us with the information.”

The Law Firm however warned that in the event of any delay or refusal to disclose the information within seven days  from the date of the receipt of its  request, it shall be compelled to take lawful and necessary steps to compel  the Government to disclose the information in accordance with Section 20 and other provisions of the Information Act 2011.

“Take Notice that in the event of any delay or refusal to disclose the information within seven days  from the date of your receipt of this request, we shall be compelled to take lawful and necessary steps to compel you to disclose the information in accordance with Section 20 and other provisions of the Information Act 2011,” the letter warned.

SEE LETTER

MMALCOLM FG

 

MMALCOLM FG 2

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close