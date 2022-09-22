Omirhobo Law Firm Gives FG Ultimatum To Release MOU On Repatriated £4.2m Ibori’s Loot

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The legal firm of Malcolm Omirhobo And Co has given the Federal Government of Nigeria seven days ultimatum to release the certified true copy of the signed Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the British Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria in relation to the reparation to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the British Government the recovered 4.2 million pounds belonging to Delta State Government and the people of Delta State looted by the ex-governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, his families, friends and associates.

The law firm in a letter signed by Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo addressed to the Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Justice, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja sighted by URHOBOTODAY.COM said, ” We are making the request based on the strength of the relevant sections of the Freedom of Information Act 2011. We humbly requested for the certified true copy of the signed Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the British Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria in relation to the reparation to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the British Government the recovered 4.2 million pounds belonging to Delta State Government and the people of Delta State looted by the ex-governor of Delta State, his families, friends and associates. We urged you sir to furnish us with the certified true copy of the aforesaid document, in the alternative direct any designated official of your ministry to supply us with the information.”

The Law Firm however warned that in the event of any delay or refusal to disclose the information within seven days from the date of the receipt of its request, it shall be compelled to take lawful and necessary steps to compel the Government to disclose the information in accordance with Section 20 and other provisions of the Information Act 2011.



