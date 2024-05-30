Omirhobo Gets Court’s Nod To Enforce FoI Act On CJN Over Appointment Of Brother As Auditor Of Supreme Court

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted leave to Chief Malcolm Omirhobo to apply for judiciary review by way of an order of mandamus compelling the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Olukayode Ariwoolo to provide him with Certificates of Copies (CTC) of documents relating to the appointment of his brother, Adebayo Ariwoolo as Auditor of the Supreme Court.

The applicant, Omirhobo had on January 8th, 2024 written to the CJN in line with relevant provision of the Freedom of Information Acts (FOIA) relating to the appointment/ elevation of Adebayo as the Auditor of the National Judicial Commission (NJC), headed by CJN.

In the letter, he stated that if he refused or delayed in providing the requested information within seven days as stipulated by law, he would be compelled to apply the law in line with section 20 of the Act which has to do with using the court to compel compliance. Unable to receive so far, the lawyer approached the court through a motion ex parte, praying for leave to apply for judicial review by way of mandamus.

Granting the prayer, Justice Omotosho declared: “leave is hereby granted to the applicant to apply for judicial review by way of order of mandamus, directing and compelling the respondent to provide the applicant with Certified True Copies (CTC) of the following document; The instruments, notices and criteria for the promotion of staff to the position of staff to the position of Auditor in NJC, the details of Mr Ariwoola’s employment, promotion and duration of service at NJC.

“All documents/qualifications presented by Mr Adebayo Ariwola to the NJC to aid his promotion or appointment as Auditor. The list of all staff that participated in the screening for position of Auditor of the NJC with Mr Adebayo Ariwola and all documents submitted by them.

“The basis/result upon which Mr. Adebayo Ariwoola was preferred to other applicants (if any) by the NJC.”

The Guardian -Nigeria

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com