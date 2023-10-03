Omaluku Festival Of Ughelli Kingdom

Share This





















By Chief Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Omaluku is an annual festival held every last week of September by the Urhobo people of Ughelli Kingdom of Ughelli , Delta State hosted at Otor -Iwhreko village where you have the river .

During this festival sacrifices are offered to God our creator Osonobruwhe ( Oghene ) through the god/deity of the sea called Omalokun.

The worship of our Creator, the Supreme Being,, Osonobruwhe is various called Oritse. by the Itsekiris , Osanobua by the Edos, , Olorun by the Ilajes and Yorubas predates Colonialism, Christianity and Islam

Omaluku festival is universal. It is practiced world wide by people who believe in the water goddess and marine spirits .

The practice is epitomised through Igbe worship as found in Abraka , Sapele , Eku , Efurun , Isoko through out Urhobo land generally . It is also practices by the Ikas , Aniomas , Benins , Ijaws, Itsekiris, Ogonis, Kalabaris , Yorubas , Caribbeans, Brazilians, ,Europeans etc .

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com