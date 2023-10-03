1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Oct 3rd, 2023

Omaluku Festival Of Ughelli Kingdom

MALOKU 2

By Chief Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS OCTOBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Omaluku  is  an annual festival held every last week of  September by the  Urhobo people of Ughelli Kingdom of Ughelli , Delta State  hosted at Otor -Iwhreko  village where you have the river . 

During this festival  sacrifices are offered to  God our creator Osonobruwhe ( Oghene ) through the god/deity  of the sea called  Omalokun.

The worship of our Creator,  the Supreme Being,,  Osonobruwhe  is various called  Oritse. by the Itsekiris , Osanobua  by the Edos, , Olorun by the Ilajes and Yorubas predates Colonialism, Christianity and Islam

Omaluku  festival is universal. It is practiced world wide by people who believe in the water goddess and marine spirits .

The practice is epitomised through Igbe worship as found in Abraka , Sapele , Eku , Efurun ,  Isoko through out Urhobo land  generally . It is also practices by the  Ikas , Aniomas , Benins , Ijaws, Itsekiris, Ogonis, Kalabaris , Yorubas , Caribbeans, Brazilians, ,Europeans  etc .

