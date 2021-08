Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the final in the women’s wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Her qualification guarantees Nigeria a silver or gold medal.

She defeated Azerbaijani’s Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semi-finals.