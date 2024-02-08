Olufemi Assumes Duty As 22nd Commissioner Of Police In Delta State, Vows To Smoke Out Criminals

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The new Delta state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi, Wednesday, resumed duty with a vow to end armed robbery and other forms of criminality in the state.

CP Olufemi promised to review the existing security mechanisms to achieve better result.

Addressing journalists shortly after assuming office, Surajudeen Olufemi assured Deltans that the Command under his watch will ensure that the State become uncomfortable for criminals.

Olufemi who assumed duty as the 22nd Commissioner of Police in Delta state, took over from AIG Wale Abass, who has been transferred to Police Force Headquarters Abuja said he came to the state with the mandate to carry out basic police duties for people to sleep with their two eyes closed.

He tasked the youths not to allow themselves to be used for any act of criminality, and advised the public to always cooperate with the Police and other security agencies for a crime free society.

Mr. Olufemi has served in various capacities in the Police as the 2 I/C Squadron Commander Police Mobile force (21PMF) in Jos from the year 1996, he also served as Squadron Commander at MOPOL 8 Jos from the year 2002-2005.

In his handing over remarks, AIG Wale Abass thanked the State Government and the people of the State for their cooperation while he was in-charge of the Command and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com