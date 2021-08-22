Olu Of Warri: Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko Crowned Ogiame Atuwatse III

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko has been crowned the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

He seems to have derived the title from his father and 19th Olu, Atuwatse II, Godwin Toritseju Emiko.

His investiture is ongoing at the Itsekiri Kingdom in Warri, Delta State.

According to Itsekiri tradition, this is the dynastic name the new Olu will henceforth be addressed by and referred to.

The new Atuwatse III is the son of the 19th Olu Atuwatse II, Godwin Toritseju Emiko and Gladys Durorike Emiko.

Born on April 2, 1984, the new Olu is a descendant of Olu Akengbuwa.

Education

Emiko attended NNPC Primary School in Warri and later Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State for his secondary education between 1995 and 2001.

He then proceeded to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA where he bagged his Bachelor’s of Arts between 2002 and 2006, majoring in International Studies and Political Science while minoring in History and Economics. In 2007, he earned a Master’s of Science in Management also from Case Western Reserve University.

Love for sports

The Olu designate is an avid sportsman, having participated in different sports including swimming, kayaks, basketball, American football, and soccer.

Serial entrepreneurship

On returning home to Nigeria in 2008, Prince Tsola Emiko served in the Public Affairs Department of National Petroleum Investment Management Services for the NYSC scheme.

Thereafter, from 2009 to 2010, he worked as an officer at the Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator and later at Sahara Energy as Government Relations Officer between 2010 and 2012.

A serial entrepreneur, the Olu designate is the founder of Noble Nigeria Ltd. and Coral Curator Ltd. He is the Chairman of Ocean Marine Security Ltd. and Director, Gulf of Guinea Ltd. and Vessel link Big. Ltd. while his business acumen may be said to have flowed from his late father.

Family life

Prince Tsola Emiko is a loving and caring husband to Ivie Uhunoma Emiko, daughter of popular Edo business mogul, late Idahosa Okunbo.

The couple has three children: Oritsetsemiaye, Oritsetemisan, and Oritsetimeyin.

