Olu of Warri Hails Edevbie’s Presentation On Delta Development (PHOTOS)

LAGOS APRIL 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, has commended Olorogun David Edevbie’s presentation of his vision for the development of Delta State.

Atuwatse III made the commendation in his palace in Warri on Tuesday when the frontline PDP Governorship aspirant and his team visited him to seek his royal blessings.

Edevbie who has proposed a modernisation agenda for the state informed the Olu and his Chiefs that his key drivers towards engineering a robust state economy include the provision of 24 hours power supply, industrialisation, diversification of the state economic base, improvement of the security architecture, jobs and wealth creation, integrated social infrastructure development and public service reforms, amongst others.

He also emphasised the need to heighten the development and interconnectivity of riverine communities, recharge of operations at the Warri and other sea ports and creation of enabling environment to re-attract companies back to Warri and environs to increase employment and enterprise opportunities for the people.

Responding, Ogiame commended Edevbie, describing his presentation as “a lecture, a brilliant lecture” on development.

The Olu said he has always prayed that whoever will take over from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa should be someone who has the ideas and capacity to do the right thing to drive the development of the state.

“If you are that person, my prayers will get to you.”

He pointed out that the development of the Niger Delta which is led by Delta State will impact on the development of Nigeria as the Niger Delta is the gateway to the nation.

“When Delta State gets it right, Nigeria as a whole will feel the effect because Delta is critical to the entire nation,” Atuwatse III said.

Praying for good health, journey mercies and safety for Edevbie and his team, the Olu also asked God to grant him the wisdom and resources needed to prosecute the Governorship race, adding that God should make the resources not to have strings or conditions that could impede his implementation of his good vision.