Olu Of Warri Condoles Demise Of Olomu Monarch,  Says He Was A King With Difference

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-THE Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM. Ogiame Atuwatse III said that the departed Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM.(Dr) R.L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I JP OON, world oldest Monarch was a king with a difference.

HRM Atuwatse III spoke during a condolence visit to the Royal Family and the People of Olomu Kingdom at the Palace of the Ohworode in Ogoni-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Olu of Warri official condolence message was signed by the Director, Palace Administration of Warri Kingdom, Chief Clement A. Maleghemi.

According to the Olu of Warri, “His Royal Majesty Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom was a king with a difference, full of humility, peacemaker, a bridge builder and an embodiment of love.

“We are consoled by the fact that His Royal Majesty Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom lived a fulfilled life and his reign speaks volume whose legacies the Olomu Kingdom should endeavour to sustain and build upon. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu Your Majesty.”

Ogiame condolence message was read by Chief Solomon Areyenka before the people of Olomu Kingdom.

The Uwangue of Warri Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala, Chief Patrick Yalaju JP and Chief Solomon Areyenka represented the Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM. Ogiame Atuwatse III during the condolence visit to Olomu Kingdom.

Daily Independent