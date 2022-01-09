‘Olorogun Johnson Barovbe’s Death, Monumental Loss To Urhobo Nation’

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Honourable Federal Commissioner on the Board of the National Assembly Service Commission, Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi has described the death of Lagos socialite and businessman, Chief Johnson Barovbe, as a huge loss, not just to his immediate Ovu Community of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State but to the entire Urhobo nation.

In a tribute he personally signed, Chief Atanomeyovwi disclosed that he received the news of the passing on of Chief Johnson Barovbe with great sadness and shock, noting that he was a man whose efforts at promoting peace and unity in Urhoboland has been quite noticeable and commendable.

Known for his pan-Urhobo ideology and philosophy, the Late Chief Johnson Barovbe was one notable Urhobo elite in Lagos who would almost immediately mobilize human and material resources to resolve issues of public concern to Urhobo and her people wherever such issues came up.

His humane, benevolent and patriotic reflections of issues of concern to Urhobo wellbeing stood him out as a quintessential leader with uncommon great affection for the Urhobo nation.

“Chief Johnson Barovbe was one moving mind behind the success story of the Urhobo Historical Society and in the group’s many intervention forays in championing Urhobo course on several issues of concern to Urhobo well being.

“He lived his life for the betterment of his Ovu and Urhobo people and the larger society.

“With exploits as a consummate educationist with huge investments in private mentoring of future leaders through his high-profile and internationally acclaimed private academic institutions, the Late Chief Johnson Barovbe touched many lives for good, and would be remembered for his good deeds as exemplified in his magnanimous spirit and avid passion for service to humanity,” Atanomeyovwi added.

He urged the immediate Barovbe family, the Ovu Community and the entire Urhobo nation to take solace in the fact that the Late Johnson Barovbe lived an exemplary life deserving of honour, emulation and celebration, praying the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest.

He called on the Urhobo nation to honour the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much in his lifetime which include generosity, peace-building, tolerance and devotion to unity.

Daily Independent