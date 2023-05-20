Olomu Kingdom Traditionally  Elects New Ohworode

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Macaulay Ovbagbedia (rtd) has emerged as the 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta State, Nigeria.

Ovbagbedia was traditionally picked as the Ohworode-elect of the revered throne of the ancient Olomu Kingdom.

Until he was picked, Ovbagbedia, was the Otota (traditional prime minister) of Olomu Kingdom.

According to a statement signed by Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, the Akpile of Olomu, for the coronation committee, Ovbagbedia will be crowned on Saturday (today).

The 13th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom will be crowned at Adjefia Hall, Agbon-Olomu, the traditional headquarters of the kingdom.

The statement reads “the coronation committee of the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, following the demise of HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, specially invites sons, daughters and friends of the kingdom to the coronation ceremony of HRM Macaulay Ovbagbedia, as the new Ohworode of Olomu”.

The emergence of Ovbagbedia followed the passage of the 106-year old traditional ruler of the kingdom, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I in February.

The Ohworode-elect, a nonagenarian, retired from the police force in the early 90s.

TNG reports Olomu Kingdom, one of the most revered traditional thrones in the Nigeria, is located in Ughelli South council area of Delta.

Ovbagbedia is from Uhurhie, one of the three ruling houses of the kingdom, and a maternal relations of the famous Micheal Ibru family of Ovwor-Olomu.